Merrimack ends breast cancer drug study over likely futility

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday it would stop a mid-stage study involving advanced breast cancer patients, following the recommendation of an independent panel.
Continuing the study would unlikely show the drug's benefit over rival treatments, according to the independent data and safety monitoring board and a subsequent futility analysis, Merrimack said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.