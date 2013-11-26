版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 26日 星期二 21:55 BJT

BRIEF-Merrimack pharma up 11.5 percent premarket

NEW YORK Nov 26 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Pharma up 11.5 percent to $3.50 in premarket after MM-121 breast cancer study results, collaboration deal with Actavis

