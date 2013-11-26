BRIEF-Merrimack pharma up 11.5 percent premarket

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK Nov 26 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Pharma up 11.5 percent to $3.50 in premarket after MM-121 breast cancer study results, collaboration deal with Actavis
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Thursday:
* Boston Scientific Corp - deal for $435 million in up-front cash
* Fennec provides corporate update and announces fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 financial results