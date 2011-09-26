UPDATE 1-Merriman to pursue strategic alternatives

MOVES-Societe Generale names Millat head of sustainable investment solutions
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
Sept 26 Financial services firm Merriman Holdings Inc said it plans to evaluate strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company or its investment banking arm.
The board has formed a special committee consisting of independent directors to assist with the process, the company said in a statement.
Merriman said it is currently evaluating proposals from several investment banks to assist it in the process.
For its latest second quarter ended June 30, Merriman posted a net loss of about $3 million.
The company's shares have fallen about 50 percent in the last six months.
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.