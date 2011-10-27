MERS subpoenaed by NY attorney general-source

Oct 27 New York's attorney general has
subpoenaed MERS, an electronic registry of mortgages used by
the banking industry, seeking information about how major banks
use it, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The subpoena comes amid widespread concern over whether
banks are handling foreclosures properly, and whether they have
proper documentation to force borrowers who have fallen behind
on loan payments out of their homes.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is seeking
information about how five major mortgage lenders are using
MERS, which is also known as Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, the person familiar said.
These banks are Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc
(C.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N)
and Ally Financial Inc, the person said. The person requested
anonymity because of a lack of authority to speak publicly.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York, editing by Maureen
Bavdek)