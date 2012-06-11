CORRECTED-BRIEF-RESEARCH ALERT-Exane BNP Paribas cuts Mersen price target

BRIEF-Golden Predator Mining enters into bought deal agreement
* Golden Predator Mining Corp enters into a bought deal agreement for gross proceeds of c$15,000,550
June 11 June 11 Mersen SA : * Exane BNP Paribas cuts Mersen price target to eur 28 from eur 32; rating outperform For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580
* Medtronic announces Japanese regulatory approval for micra(tm) transcatheter pacing system (tps) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.