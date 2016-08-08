Mesoblast cell treatment shows promise in rheumatoid arthritis -study

Aug 8 Mesoblast Ltd on Monday said its
experimental stem-cell treatment led to significant improvements
of symptoms and disease activity in patients whose rheumatoid
arthritis had stopped being helped by widely used biotech
medicines, according to data from a mid-stage trial.
Treatment with the Australian company's mesenchymal
precursor cell (MPC) product, MPC-300-IV, was deemed well
tolerated with no serious side effects or infusion-related
adverse events in the 48-patient, 12-week Phase II study, the
company said.
Among patients previously treated with at least one biologic
drug, the common measure of 20 percent relief of signs and
symptoms of the arthritis, known as ACR20, was achieved by 55
percent of those who received an infusion of 2 million cells per
kilogram of weight. That compared with 33 percent in the placebo
group who achieved ACR20.
The higher bar of ACR70, or 70 percent improvement, was
achieved by 36 percent after one infusion of the Mesoblast
treatment, compared with no patients in the placebo group who
reported such an improvement.
The cell treatment also led to improvements in measures of
physical function and overall disease activity versus placebo,
the company said.
"The safety and efficacy results of this study are very
encouraging and suggest that Mesoblast's cell therapy has the
potential to fill the major unmet medical need" for patients who
cannot take biologic treatments, Dr. Allan Gibofsky,
rheumatologist at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, said
in a statement.
Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic, often painful autoimmune
disease affecting about 1 percent of the global population. It
causes inflammation and potentially destruction of multiple
joints.
Mesoblast, which is 14.6-percent owned by Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries, said it plans to line up a
partner to help it move the treatment into larger Phase III
trials.
About one third of patients either do not respond
sufficiently or cannot tolerate popular biologic treatments for
rheumatoid arthritis, such as AbbVie's Humira, the
world's top-selling prescription medicine, creating a need for
new therapy options.
To be competitive with current medicines, new treatments
must address both pain and disease progression.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Leslie Adler)