AFRICA-BUSINESS-China's WeChat takes on WhatsApp in Africa

* WhatsApp used more widely than WeChat
* Facebook yet to leverage WhatsApp's popularity to make
money
* WeChat almost unknown in some part of Africa
* WeChat betting a suite of additional features will attract
users
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, July 22 Late to the party, WeChat,
China's biggest Internet-based mobile messaging platform, is
scrambling to get a piece of the action in the booming African
market.
The move is leading the South Africa-China joint venture
down a fiercely competitive path as Facebook's WhatsApp
is already part of the social media fabric in most African
countries.
Africa is not often the scene of battles between tech
giants, but the outcome could help determine who can turn the
exponential growth in online messaging services into profits.
WeChat stands at a major disadvantage as WhatsApp is used
far more widely, making users naturally reluctant to choose a
rival service.
But WeChat is betting an array of services that include
money transfers, prepaid electricity and airtime purchases and
its experience in selling products to lower income users in the
villages of China will loosen the Silicon Valley grip.
"That's at the heart of the story for us because we knew
that we were late to the market compared to other instant
messaging apps and so we realised that focusing on chat services
was not the most practical way to get to market," WeChat Africa
head Brett Loubser told Reuters.
Launched in Africa in 2013 by China's Internet giant Tencent
and its 34 percent shareholder South African e-commerce and
media group Naspers, WeChat Africa is a rare
south-south corporate partnership to expand on the continent.
The joint venture is facing an uphill battle in taking on
WhatsApp, which offers free text, picture and video messages and
whose adoption in big African markets such as South Africa was
lightening-fast because texts over a phone network are still
expensive.
A 2015 study by World Wide Worx, a Johannesburg consultancy,
showed WhatsApp had just over 10 million users in South Africa
compared with just over 5 million for WeChat.
But WhatsApp, acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $19 billion
and which has a long-standing promise to keep the platform
ad-free, has no immediate plans to make money out of the service
in Africa, Facebook Africa head Nunu Ntshingila said.
"At this point in time, we are not at the stage where we are
looking at monetising WhatsApp," Ntshingila told Reuters.
"That's in a three-year time frame because right now the focus
is on two big apps which are Facebook and Messenger."
With Facebook's deep pockets, analysts believe WhatsApp can
easily leverage its popularity on the continent as and when it
turns on the monetization tap. Ntshingila said WhatsApp is the
No.1 messaging platform in South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.
"You could argue that WeChat is pulling ahead in
monetization efforts but WhatsApp guys can do anything using
their numbers. It's all about who's got numbers," ICT analyst
Sibonginkosi Nyanga at fund manager Momentum SP Reid said.
WhatsApp is testing making restaurants, airlines and credit
card firms pay to contact consumers, its Chief Executive Jan
Koum said in January, when the company announced it is dropping
its token $1 fee levied on some of its users.
BEYOND MESSAGING
Although there are no reliable statistics on the number of
mobile phone owners who use either WhatsApp or WeChat on the
rest of the continent, there are parts of Africa where WeChat is
almost unknown whereas WhatsApp is everywhere from Namibia to
Niger.
"I used to have a WeChat account but I deleted it because
you will find virtually nobody to chat. With WhatsApp, there are
no complications, it's simple and all my friends use it,"
Nkululeko Mabuza, a 24-year-old social worker in Tzaneen, a
large town 400 km (250 miles) north of Johannesburg.
Loubser said WeChat is all about making it easier for users
with a suite of features to order food takeouts, shop online,
search for jobs and transfer money without having to leave the
interface.
"We looked very carefully at what the platform can achieve
beyond just messaging because people use products when there's
value for them," he said.
Late last year WeChat launched mobile money services, or
WeChat Wallet, which allows users to store bank cards and
withdraw cash at the automated teller machines (ATM) of a
partner, Standard Bank.
The service might be alluring for Africans. The success of
telecoms operator Safaricom's mobile money service M-Pesa in
Kenya has convinced investors and executives that the
convergence of financial services and mobile phones offers
growth opportunities.
The logic of using mobile phones to access financial
services in sub-Saharan Africa is obvious: For every 100,000
people there are at least four bank branches and five ATMs but
more than 700 mobile phones.
Earlier this month WeChat partnered with Stuff, the word's
best-selling gadget and technology magazine, and a unit of
household goods retailer Steinhoff to launch a payment
feature that allows WeChat Wallet users to scan a barcode along
side a product in the magazine.
Riding on Naspers' pay-television monopoly across Africa
WeChat can also be used to cast votes for popular reality shows
such as Idols and Big Brother.
"I'm a big Idols fan and for me to vote on Idols I have to
have a WeChat account. But I still have WhatsApp, which is for
chatting with my friends," said Nkosinathi Sibanyoni, 28-year
old a human resource practitioner.
Naspers Chief Executive Bob van Dyk admits that the number
of WeChat users has not reached a level that would make the
platform's collection of features mainstream.
"Something that we've been confronted with is that because
there is so much competition for the chat product you need a
certain audience engagement before any of those other products
can become mainstream," van Dyk told Reuters last month.
(Addtional reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Susan Thomas)