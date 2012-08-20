Meta Financial to raise capital through share sale

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 Meta Financial Group Inc said it would raise $34.2 million by selling 1.6 million shares to support growth at its payment services business, which is one of the largest sponsors of prepaid card programs.
The company will sell the shares at $21.91 per share, a 7 percent discount to the stock's Friday close of $23.52 on the Nasdaq.
Meta Financial will sell these shares to hedge funds, including Altamount Capital Partners and Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, and prepaid card company NetSpend Holdings Inc, whose cards are issued by Meta Payment Systems.
Brookside Equity Partners, Weintraub Capital Management, Harvest Capital Strategies and JTH Holding Inc - parent of Liberty Tax Service - will also buy shares under the purchase agreements.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.