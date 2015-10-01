UPDATE 1-Brazil's Metalúrgica Gerdau considers potential offering

(Updates with Metalúrgica comments from paragraph 1)
SAO PAULO Oct 1 Matalúrgica Gerdau SA, which
controls Brazilian steelmaking group Gerdau SA, said on Thursday
that consideration of a potential share offering is preliminary
and has yet to be decided, responding to a newspaper report
saying the plan could help fetch 1.5 billion reais ($380
million) from investors.
Valor Econômico newspaper, citing unidentified market
sources, said Metalúrgica Gerdau could launch a
so-called restricted-effort offering in which a yet to determine
amount of new stock will be put up for sale among existing
shareholders and a limited number of outside investors.
Public offerings with restricted efforts differ from
standard equity offerings in that a company does not have to
request registration of the plan with securities industry
watchdog CVM, only qualified investors can participate, and the
deals cannot be marketed through road shows or the media.
In a securities filing, Metalúrgica Gerdau said management
and shareholders alike are constantly "analyzing alternatives to
make the firm's capital structure more optimal."
The plan comes as the Gerdau group and other Brazilian
steelmakers grapple with a high debt burden, which has grown
substantially as the real shed about one-third of its value
against the U.S. dollar this year.
Proceeds from the offering would be used to repay debt that
Porto Alegre, Brazil-based Metalúrgica Gerdau owes to Grupo BTG
Pactual SA, the largest independent investment bank
in the country, Valor said.
The Gerdau Johannpeter family, which controls Metalúrgica,
could subscribe around two-thirds of the offering, with BTG
Pactual also taking part in it as an underwriter, the paper
reported. BTG Pactual could help prop up the offering by buying
shares, Valor said, without specifying how.
The bank declined to comment.
Shares of Metalúrgica Gerdau are down 74 percent this year,
in line with other steel shares that are being hammered by the
impact of slowing growth in China, declining iron ore and steel
prices and Brazil's worst recession in a quarter century.
Shares of Metalúrgica rose less than 0.1 percent to 2.96
reais in early Thursday trading.
($1 = 3.9494 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)