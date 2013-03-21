版本:
S.Korea buys copper, aluminium for June

SEOUL, March 21 South Korea has bought 1,500
tonnes of copper and a combined 5,000 tonnes of aluminium for
June arrival via tenders that closed on Wednesday, the state-run
Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    --Copper 
    TONNES  SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(CIF/T)           ORIGIN  
    1,500   STX Corp/$79                      Chile   
    
    --Aluminium
    TONNES  SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(CIF/T)           ORIGIN
    1,000   LG International Corp/$238        Malaysia
    2,000   Metal Park Corp/ $221             World Wide
    2,000   Glencore International AG/$225.8  India
    *Note: The metal products were bought at the above premium
over London Metal Exchange (LME), the agency said.

