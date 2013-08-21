S.Korea buys 500 T lead for Sept, 6,000 T copper for Nov-Dec

SEOUL, Aug 21 South Korea bought 500 tonnes of lead for September arrival and a combined 6,000 tonnes of copper for arrival between November and December via tenders closed on Tuesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: --Lead tender TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN 500 Emax Inc $112 South Korea *Note: The lead product will arrive at the port of Incheon by Sept. 30, 2013. The above premiums are made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. --Copper tender TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN 500 Glencore Int'l AG $225 Philippines 1,000 STX Corp $224 Chile 1,500 Donghyun Trading Corp $223.25 Chile 3,000 Glencore Int'l AG $215 Philippines *Note: The 3,000-tonne cargo will arrive at the port of Incheon by Dec. 20, 2013 and the rest will arrive at the port of Incheon by Nov. 20, 2013. The above premiums are made over LME prices. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Jijo Jacob)