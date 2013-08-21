版本:
S.Korea buys 500 T lead for Sept, 6,000 T copper for Nov-Dec

SEOUL, Aug 21 South Korea bought 500 tonnes of
lead for September arrival and a combined 6,000 tonnes of copper
for arrival between November and December via tenders closed on
Tuesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its
website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    --Lead tender
    TONNES  SUPPLIER     PREMIUM(CIF/T)   ORIGIN
       500  Emax Inc     $112             South Korea
    *Note: The lead product will arrive at the port of Incheon
by Sept. 30, 2013. The above premiums are made over London Metal
Exchange (LME) prices.
    
    --Copper tender
    TONNES  SUPPLIER               PREMIUM(CIF/T)   ORIGIN
       500  Glencore Int'l AG      $225             Philippines
            
     1,000  STX Corp               $224             Chile
     1,500  Donghyun Trading Corp  $223.25          Chile
     3,000  Glencore Int'l AG      $215             Philippines
    *Note: The 3,000-tonne cargo will arrive at the port of
Incheon by Dec. 20, 2013 and the rest will arrive at the port of
Incheon by Nov. 20, 2013. The above premiums are made over LME
prices.  
    

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

