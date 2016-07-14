S.Korea buys tin, copper for Oct-Nov

SEOUL, July 14 South Korea bought a total of 200
tonnes of tin and 2,000 tonnes of copper for arrival between
October and November via spot tenders that closed on Thursday,
the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website
(www.g2b.go.kr).
The PPS purchased the tin products from Malaysia, while it
bought the copper products from the Philippines.
Details of the purchase are as follows:
--Tin
TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM ARRIVAL
50 Koma Global Co Ltd $740 Oct.13, 2016
100 Koma Global Co Ltd $450 Oct.27, 2016
50 Koma Global Co Ltd $740 Nov.11, 2016
--Copper
TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM ARRIVAL
2,000 Glencore Int'l AG $64 Oct.31, 2016
*Note : The above premiums were made over London Metal
Exchange (LME) prices. The metal products will arrive at the
port of Incheon.
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)