American Axle to buy Metaldyne Performance for $1.6 bln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 U.S. auto-parts maker American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc said it would buy Metaldyne Performance Group Inc for about $1.6 billion in a cash-and-stock deal to bolster its powertrain and drivetrain product lines.
The deal will also additionally include the assumption of $1.7 billion of Metaldyne's debt.
Shareholders of Metaldyne, which makes components for use in powertrain and suspension applications for vehicles, will get $13.50 per share in cash and 0.5 share of American Axle stock, the companies said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
