中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 12日 星期一 14:39 BJT

BRIEF-Metall Zug Group expects FY 2014 operating income to be on par with previous year

Jan 12 Metall Zug AG :

* Group expects operating income for the business year 2014 to be on a par with the previous year together with a rise in sales Source text - bit.ly/1wO4W8X Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
