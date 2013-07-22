RLPC-Metallum buyout backed with 295 mln euros of debt

LONDON, July 22 Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners' acquisition of a majority stake in European scrap metal refiner, recycler and trader Metallum is backed with 295 million euros ($387.62 million) of debt financing, banking sources said on Monday.

TowerBrook agreed to buy a majority stake in Metallum from Alpha Private Equity earlier this month and the transaction is expected to close in August, the companies said in a statement.

Alpha acquired Metallum in 2007 and tried to sell it last year to First Reserve.

But the buyout was ultimately pulled and Alpha conducted a 260 million euro dividend recapitalisation instead - a process that refinanced Metallum's debt and increased it to allow a payout, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The buyout will be welcomed by bankers eager to do deals following a lack of M&A this year.

BNP Paribas has provided TowerBrook with leveraged loans to back its acquisition, which BNP will now sell to other banks and institutional investors in a syndication process, bankers said.

The debt is split between a 50 million euro, five-year term loan A, paying 450 basis points (bps) over Euribor; a 50 million euro, six-year term loan B, paying 500 bps over Euribor; a 160 million euro, six-year borrowing base facility, paying 450 bps over Euribor; and a 35 million euro, five-year capital expenditure facility, paying 450 bps over Euribor, bankers said.

Metallum comprises two companies, Belgium headquartered Metallo Chimique which is a leader in the European copper and tin secondary refining market, and Switzerland-headquartered Metallum Group, a leading European metal scrap recycling business, operating in several European countries as well as the Middle East and Asia, according to the statement.