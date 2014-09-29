版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 29日 星期一 13:15 BJT

BRIEF-Metall Zug nominates Beat Spalinger as new CEO of Belimed

Sept 29 Metall Zug AG : * Says nominates Beat Spalinger as delegate of the board of directors of

Belimed AG and as new CEO of Belimed * Says Beat Spalinger will take over the operational management of Belimed on Oct. 1 * Says Beat Spalinger will acquire with own funds a minority stake of a maximum

of 3% in Belimed AG * Further company coverage
