Alcoa plans new R&D center for advanced 3D printing processes

CHICAGO, Sept 3 Metals company Alcoa Inc
said on Thursday it will invest $60 million to expand its
research and development center in Pennsylvania to explore ways
to make 3D printing viable on an industrial scale to produce
parts for the aerospace, automotive and construction sectors.
The move is part of New York-based Alcoa's strategy of
investing in more advanced aerospace and automotive products
while selling off some of its more traditional yet costly
smelting facilities.
Also known as additive printing, 3D printers build
three-dimensional metal parts by layering and heating metal
alloy powder, which are then treated in a forge to make them
stronger.
The 3D process has been used to build prototypes for 25
years, but only now is making its way into regular production.
Alcoa's chief technology officer, Ray Kilmer, said the
current available alloys are expensive, and part of the focus of
the expanded R&D center will be to explore new aluminum,
titanium, nickel and other metal alloys.
"The (alloy) powders need to be improved upon, they need to
be cost effective, and they need to work better in the additive
printing process," Kilmer said. "What's new now is the machines
are getting better, faster and cheaper. Alcoa is stepping into
the process so we can get the performance and the cost to where
they need to be."
Kilmer said additive printing could be used to manufacture
anything from fasteners to wheels and jet engine turbine blades.
The R&D center would also look at different additive printing
technologies and ways to reduce the waste of costly metal alloys
that occurs in traditional manufacturing processes.
Construction on the new facility is due to be completed in
the first quarter of 2016.
Proponents of 3D printing say it can help aircraft
manufacturers cut the cost of parts made from titanium, which
costs seven times more than aluminum.
Norwegian titanium component manufacturer Norsk Titanium AS
recently announced plans to establish the world's first
industrial-scale 3D printing facility in the United States.
U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co has said it
will introduce its first 3D-printed parts in an aircraft engine
platform in 2016, saying that the lighter and simpler parts will
improve engine performance.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Leslie Adler)