UPDATE 1-Alcoa ramps up criticism of CFTC over LME warehouse reform

(Adds CFTC declining to comment)
NEW YORK Aug 5 U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Inc
has stepped up efforts to challenge the U.S. commodities
regulator's intervention in the London Metal Exchange's
warehousing reform plan, criticizing its handling of the issue
for a second time in as many months.
In a letter dated July 27, Alcoa general counsel Max Laun
called on Timothy Massad, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC), to retract a letter announcing its
decision to delay ruling on the LME application to register as a
"foreign board of trade" in the United States.
In March, the CFTC deferred considering the application,
citing concerns the exchange had not made sufficient progress in
addressing warehouse queue lengths.
Alcoa sent the letter, which Reuters has reviewed, two
months after the company first questioned if the agency has the
legal authority to intervene on the issue. It filed a request
under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to find out what had
caused the CFTC to delay its decision.
The latest letter again accused the CFTC of overstepping its
authority in attempting to regulate a foreign exchange as it
privately pushed for the LME to introduce reforms, including a
cap on rents at warehouses.
"If the Commission would like to examine the performance of
the LME aluminum contract, Alcoa requests that the Commission
establish a fair, inclusive and open process for doing so," Laun
wrote in the letter.
Laun also asked to schedule a meeting between Massad and
Alcoa Chief Financial Bill Oplinger later this month.
The letter added that Alcoa had "not yet received a
response" to its FOIA request.
A CFTC spokesman confirmed the agency had received Alcoa's
letter, but declined to comment.
The move illustrates the deepening concerns among aluminum
producers about the impact of the LME rule changes on prices,
which have plunged close to or below breakeven for a large
portion of global smelters.
The disagreement comes after the LME implemented reforms
that increased the rate at which metal must be delivered out of
warehouses, a response to years-long queues and financing deals
that drew intense regulatory and legislative scrutiny.
Aluminum has flooded the market partly as a result of the
new rules, and LME aluminum futures prices and the
premiums customers pay on top of them for physical delivery
AL-PREM have tumbled this year, hobbling producers like Alcoa
and Rusal.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Richard Chang)