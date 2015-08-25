CFTC to meet with Alcoa on LME warehouse reform

NEW YORK Aug 25 The chairman of the U.S.
commodities regulator and aluminum producer Alcoa Inc
will meet this week to discuss metals warehousing reform, a
spokesman for the agency said on Tuesday.
The meeting between U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) chairman Timothy Massad and a representative
from Alcoa will take place on Wednesday afternoon. The meeting
comes as the aluminum company has ramped up public criticism of
the regulator's intervention in the London Metal Exchange's
(LME) warehousing reform plan.
The dispute highlights aluminum producers' concerns about
the impact of LME rule changes on sinking prices. Recent LME
reforms have increased the rate at which metal must be delivered
out of warehouses, a response to controversial financing deals,
and aluminum has flooded the market partly as a result.
In a letter late last month, Alcoa general counsel Max Laun
asked the CFTC to retract a letter announcing its decision to
delay ruling on the LME's application to register as a "foreign
board of trade" in the United States.
The letter accused the CFTC of overstepping by attempting to
regulate a foreign exchange while pushing for the LME, the
world's oldest and biggest market for industrial metals owned by
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd to introduce
other reforms, including a cap on warehouse rents.
Laun also requested a meeting between Massad and Alcoa Chief
Financial Officer Bill Oplinger for the week of Monday, August
24. It was not immediately clear whether Oplinger or a different
Alcoa representative would attend Wednesday's meeting.
Alcoa, which did not immediately respond to a request for
comment, met with the CFTC several times before submitting a
request under the Freedom of Information Act in June to find out
what had caused the CFTC to delay its decision on the LME, but
those meetings had been with lower-level staff.
