Morgan Stanley closing base metals trading -sources

BRIEF-Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
LONDON Dec 8 U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley is closing its base metals trading desks globally, possibly as part of a wider job cuts programme, metals industry sources said.
Sources said precious metals trading was unaffected.
A spokesman at Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai, Melanie Burton, Clara Denina and Josephine Mason; editing by Louise Heavens)
* Identillect Technologies says arranged non-brokered private placement of units of co at price of $0.06 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $1.26 million
* S&W Seed Co says commenced commercial-scale production of its hybrid grain sorghum and hybrid forage sorghum operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: