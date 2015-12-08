版本:
Morgan Stanley closing base metals trading -sources

LONDON Dec 8 U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley is closing its base metals trading desks globally, possibly as part of a wider job cuts programme, metals industry sources said.

Sources said precious metals trading was unaffected.

A spokesman at Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai, Melanie Burton, Clara Denina and Josephine Mason; editing by Louise Heavens)

