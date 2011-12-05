LME brokers take on clients despite EU debt fear

* Brokers keen to take on most former MF Global clients

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Dec 5 Brokers who trade on the London Metal Exchange say they are willing to risk taking on new clients and extending credit to them, even while they are concerned that Europe's debt crisis might hurt their business prospects.

A case in point is the demise of U.S. broker MF Global on Oct. 31 after it made a $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt. European clearing house LCH.Clearnet announced just last week it had completed moving all of the bankrupt firm's client positions to new brokers.

"We're cautious in terms of the macro-economic environment, but against that we picked up business from MF Global and will continue to entertain new business whenever someone wants to trade or increase trade with us," said a London-based broker.

"Volatility has scared off business in the broader scheme of things; fund money is on the sidelines; even physical business has been prised off to a certain degree, but for us as a broker volatility also creates business."

For clients of the brokers, conditions are perhaps a bit more bleak. Some European banks are retreating from commodity trade finance and from mine project finance as they scramble to run down their balance sheets and raise cash.

Even here, however, the impact has been muted as U.S. banks have stepped in to the commodity trade finance business and as the limitations on project finance have been limited mostly to more junior mining players.

"We do not expect change regarding the banks we currently work with. We don't think we'll be affected," said an industry source at a European metals supplier.

Others have been more forthcoming. BHP Billiton said recently it was more wary on the outlook for commodity markets as some customers face tighter access to credit.

While these changes have impacted brokers' trade volumes and the underlying business flow, many take the view that the best way to offset this impact is to take on new clients, not forgetting the usual checks and balances

BARBED WIRE

"You've got a bit of a barbed wire situation. If business is getting worse and slower, you want to take on more clients if you can. After MF Global, we took on a few new clients, we treated it as an opportunity," said a trader at a top LME brokerage.

Brokers take on risk when they extend credit lines to clients, but they also hedge against these risks by demanding deposits and making margin calls - ordering clients to top up their accounts when their losses get too large.

Stress in the inter-bank markets also has eased recently amid widespread optimism that measures will be taken to combat the European debt crisis, which means there is less reason than ever for brokers to turn down business.

The exception is business from small retail clients, many of whom had found a home in MF Global and have since been struggling to find brokers willing to extend the same terms and conditions they had with the defunct U.S. firm.

Even here, however, the struggle for brokers is one of warding off the temptation during bad times to take on new clients whose balance sheets are such that they probably would not have qualified in better times.

"I don't think there's a risk-off attitude. There's no reason to say no to clients unless they wanted something you weren't prepared to give, like margin thresholds," said a third industry source.

"MF Global had a lot of clients under fairly liberal credit terms and trading arrangements which other brokers don't feel they want to match. It's not to do with (brokers') having to reduce balance sheet exposure or anything like that."