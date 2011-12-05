LME brokers take on clients despite EU debt fear

* Brokers keen to take on most former MF Global clients
* Brokers run the same checks on clients as before
* Say business is more volatile, business flows are muted
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Dec 5 Brokers who trade on the
London Metal Exchange say they are willing to risk taking on new
clients and extending credit to them, even while they are
concerned that Europe's debt crisis might hurt their business
prospects.
A case in point is the demise of U.S. broker MF Global
on Oct. 31 after it made a $6.3 billion bet on
European sovereign debt. European clearing house
LCH.Clearnet announced just last week it had completed moving
all of the bankrupt firm's client positions to new brokers.
"We're cautious in terms of the macro-economic environment,
but against that we picked up business from MF Global and will
continue to entertain new business whenever someone wants to
trade or increase trade with us," said a London-based broker.
"Volatility has scared off business in the broader scheme of
things; fund money is on the sidelines; even physical business
has been prised off to a certain degree, but for us as a broker
volatility also creates business."
For clients of the brokers, conditions are perhaps a bit
more bleak. Some European banks are retreating from commodity
trade finance and from mine project finance as they scramble to
run down their balance sheets and raise cash.
Even here, however, the impact has been muted as U.S. banks
have stepped in to the commodity trade finance business and as
the limitations on project finance have been limited mostly to
more junior mining players.
"We do not expect change regarding the banks we currently
work with. We don't think we'll be affected," said an industry
source at a European metals supplier.
Others have been more forthcoming. BHP Billiton
said recently it was more wary on the outlook for commodity
markets as some customers face tighter access to credit.
While these changes have impacted brokers' trade volumes and
the underlying business flow, many take the view that the best
way to offset this impact is to take on new clients, not
forgetting the usual checks and balances
BARBED WIRE
"You've got a bit of a barbed wire situation. If business is
getting worse and slower, you want to take on more clients if
you can. After MF Global, we took on a few new clients, we
treated it as an opportunity," said a trader at a top LME
brokerage.
Brokers take on risk when they extend credit lines to
clients, but they also hedge against these risks by demanding
deposits and making margin calls - ordering clients to top up
their accounts when their losses get too large.
Stress in the inter-bank markets also has eased recently
amid widespread optimism that measures will be taken to combat
the European debt crisis, which means there is less reason than
ever for brokers to turn down business.
The exception is business from small retail clients, many of
whom had found a home in MF Global and have since been
struggling to find brokers willing to extend the same terms and
conditions they had with the defunct U.S. firm.
Even here, however, the struggle for brokers is one of
warding off the temptation during bad times to take on new
clients whose balance sheets are such that they probably would
not have qualified in better times.
"I don't think there's a risk-off attitude. There's no
reason to say no to clients unless they wanted something you
weren't prepared to give, like margin thresholds," said a third
industry source.
"MF Global had a lot of clients under fairly liberal credit
terms and trading arrangements which other brokers don't feel
they want to match. It's not to do with (brokers') having to
reduce balance sheet exposure or anything like that."