LONDON Oct 11 CME Group aims to launch cleared over-the-counter metals products in Europe by the end of 2011, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

CME Group Inc said in June it aimed to expand its clearing service to over-the-counter base metals products in the United Kingdom, becoming the latest entrant in a developing race for a market seen growing due to regulation. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Alison Birrane)