CME raises margins on copper, platinum futures

Oct 3 The CME Group (CME.O) on Monday raised its margin requirements for trading copper and platinum futures, effective after the close of business on Oct 4.

The exchange operator raised initial margins on Comex copper futures by 15 percent to $7,763 a contract, while raising the same requirement on Nymex platinum futures by about 29 percent to $4,950 a contract. (Reporting by Antonita Devotta and Naveen Arul; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

