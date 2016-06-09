RPT-Electric vehicles to power cobalt revival

(Repeats story unchanged)
* Electric car sales could top 17 mln in 2030
* Additional refining capacity to be built in China
* China's SRB buying cobalt metal
* U.S. DLA buying cobalt chemical compounds
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, June 8 Cobalt prices may be on the
threshold of a major revival due to flourishing demand for the
mineral, a key component of lithium-ion batteries used in
electric cars.
Prices for cobalt metal COB-CATH-LON are expected to rise
45 percent to above $16 a lb by 2020 from $11 now as stricter
emissions controls boost demand for electric vehicles and push
the market into deficit from this year, analysts said.
Consultants CRU Group say electric car and plug-in hybrid
vehicle sales could top 17 million in 2030, assuming an average
growth rate of 25 percent a year from 2016 to 2030.
That compares with sales of 540,000 electric cars last year
and 750,000 this year based on year-to-date sales.
"Demand for cobalt in non-metallurgical (chemical) uses such
as in batteries will grow at more than 7.5 percent a year to
2020," said CRU senior consultant Edward Spencer.
"Chemical demand growth will be buoyed by the electric
vehicle sector growing out of its infancy and the lithium-ion
sector for other applications also growing robustly."
Lithium-ion batteries are also used in mobile phones,
laptops, digital cameras, cordless drills and hedge trimmers.
Amounts of cobalt used in these batteries vary, but larger
quantities typically mean enhanced performance.
Lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide and lithium nickel
cobalt aluminum oxide are two compounds used in batteries for
electric vehicles.
China's electric car market is expected to grow at a faster
pace than in the rest of the world. It is already the world's
largest consumer of cobalt, accounting for nearly 40 percent of
global demand estimated at around 90,000 tonnes this year.
Roughly 60 percent of the world's cobalt comes from the
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
STAMPEDE FOR COBALT RESOURCES
China has few cobalt resources and that is why the State
Reserves Bureau (SRB) bought 2,200 tonnes of the metal late last
year and is in the process of acquiring another 2,800 tonnes,
traders say. The SRB declined to comment.
China's scramble for cobalt resources over coming years can
be seen in a deal announced last month where Freeport-McMoRan
Inc agreed to sell its majority stake in a unit
controlling the Tenke copper project in the DRC to China
Molybdenum for $2.65 billion.
"Tenke is one of biggest cobalt ore bodies on the planet, we
think the real reason behind the purchase was security of supply
for China," said Investec analyst Jeremy Wrathall.
Also highlighting cobalt's potential over coming years is
the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency starting to stockpile cobalt
compounds, seen as "strategic and critical".
CRU's Spencer sees global cobalt demand at approximately
120,000 tonnes in 2020, whereas Macquarie analysts see it at
107,000 tonnes. Both, however, forecast similar deficits in
excess of 7,000 tonnes at the end of 2020.
"Cobalt's demand growth profile remains one of the best
among industrial metals peers. Its exposure to rechargeable
batteries continues to play a crucial role," Macquarie analysts
said in a note.
Rising supplies from ramp ups at mines such as Ambatovy and
a return to full production at Katanga are expected to limit the
deficit between now and 2020, but much depends on nickel prices.
"If nickel prices stay low, we could see more nickel mines
(which also produce cobalt) being mothballed," a cobalt trader
based in Europe said.
About 60 percent of cobalt production is a byproduct of
copper, 30 percent is a byproduct of nickel and 10 percent comes
from primary sources.
Copper miners have managed to keep producing in the face of
low prices by cutting costs.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Veronica Brown and
Philippa Fletcher)