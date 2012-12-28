Cuba closes oldest nickel processing plant

* Nicaro-based processor oldest of three in operation
* Little impact seen on overall Cuban output
* New plant to take workers
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, Dec 28 Cuba has closed the oldest of
three nickel plants in the country, a local Communist Party
leader said, a looming event that had become the talk of the
mountain town of Nicaro, in eastern Holguin, where it is
located.
Nickel is Cuba's most important export and one of its top
foreign exchange earners after technical services and tourism.
"This plant's productive role is completed and now it will
dedicate its efforts to services," Jorge Cuevas Ramos, First
Secretary of the Holguin Communist Party, said in an interview
with the provincial television station on Thursday evening.
A local radio report earlier in the week had also indicated
the plant was closed.
"After the closing of the René Ramos Latourt plant, its
director said only the mineral transportation system would be
maintained so it is ready to be transferred to Moa or for a
foreign company that might be interested in investing in the
area," the report said.
The Cuban nickel industry is cloaked in secrecy. National
media and officials have yet to mention the plant's closure
after operating for around 70 years.
Cuba produced 69,700 tonnes of unrefined nickel plus cobalt
in 2010, the last official figures available.
"This is something that has been on people's minds for a
while, because the plant has very old technology and very low
efficiency," said an office worker at the plant, who asked to
remain anonymous.
"We didn't know exactly when it would close, but eventually
it would have to because it is not economically sustainable,"
she said.
The Ramos Latour plant had been producing only a few
thousand tonnes of unrefined nickel plus cobalt in recent years
as the government struggled to keep it open and figure out what
to do with Nicaro's 15,000 residents.
Cuba will now have two nickel processing plants operating in
Holguin, one a joint venture with Canadian resource company
Sherritt International and another owned by state-run
Cubaniquel, both located in Moa, Holguin.
Cuevas, during the interview, said Cuba's Ernesto Che
Guevara plant did not meet its 2012 plan, while the Pedro Sotto
Alba plant with Sherritt had, without providing further details.
Reuters estimates this year's output at around 65,000 tonnes
of unrefined nickel plus cobalt.
A joint venture ferronickel plant under construction in Moa
with Venezuela is scheduled to open in 2013, and according to
local Communist Party sources will absorb some of the Ramos
Latourt plant's employees.
A commission is studying what to do with the old plant and
an adjoining port, they said.
Cuba has valued the ferronickel project at $700 million and
said annual processing would amount to 68,000 tonnes of
ferronickel (21,000 tonnes nickel).
The Caribbean island is one of the world's largest nickel
producers and supplies 10 percent of the world's cobalt,
according to the Basic Industry Ministry.
Nickel is essential in the production of stainless steel and
other corrosion-resistant alloys. Cobalt is critical in
production of super alloys used for such products as aircraft
engines.
Ferronickel is an iron-nickel combination mostly used in
steel making.
Cuban nickel is considered to be Class II with an average 90
percent nickel content.
Cuba's National Minerals Resource Center reported that
eastern Holguin province had around a third of the world's known
reserves.