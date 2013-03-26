Cuba hopes to keep nickel output above 60,000 tonnes

* Two processing plants have 61,700 tonne plan
* Industry struggles with aging capacity
* Nickel a key Cuban export
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, March 26 The Cuban nickel industry plans
to produce around 62,000 tonnes of unrefined nickel plus cobalt
in 2013, according to local and foreign company reports,
following the closing of one of three processing plants last
year.
The provincial radio station of Eastern Holguin, Radio
Angulo, reported on Monday evening that the Cubaniquel-owned
Ernesto Che Guevara plant in Moa, after experiencing production
problems over the last few years, was now running up to speed.
The station quoted the plant's manager, Rogelio Polanco
Fuentes, as stating, "the plant is in condition to meet this
year's plan of 23,700 tonnes."
Canadian mining company Sherritt International, a
joint venture partner with Cubaniquel in the only other open
plant, the Pedro Soto Alba, also in Moa, recently reported 2012
output as 38,054 tonnes and said it expected a similar
performance in 2013.
State monopoly Cubaniquel and Sherritt are also partners in
a Canadian refinery where output from the Pedro Soto Alba plant
is shipped, and after refining is marketed by yet another
venture between them.
China and Europe also purchase Cuban nickel products, the
country's most important exports and one of its top foreign
exchange earners after technical services and tourism.
Cuba produced 69,700 tonnes of unrefined nickel plus cobalt
in 2010, the last official figures available, after averaging
around 74,000 tonnes during much of the past decade.
Cuba closed the oldest of its plants, the René Ramos Latourt
in Nicaro, Holguin, last December.
The plant had been producing only a few thousand tonnes of
unrefined nickel plus cobalt in recent years as the government
struggled to keep it open and figure out what to do with
Nicaro's 15,000 residents.
A joint venture ferronickel plant under construction in Moa
with Venezuela is scheduled to open by 2014.
Cuba has valued the ferronickel project at $700 million and
said annual processing would amount to 68,000 tonnes of
ferronickel (21,000 tonnes nickel).
The Caribbean island is one of the world's largest nickel
producers and supplies 10 percent of the world's cobalt,
according to the Basic Industry Ministry.
Nickel is essential in the production of stainless steel and
other corrosion-resistant alloys. Cobalt is critical in
production of super alloys used for such products as aircraft
engines.
Ferronickel is an iron-nickel combination mostly used in
steel making.
Cuban nickel is considered to be Class II with an average 90
percent nickel content.
Cuba's National Minerals Resource Center reported that
eastern Holguin province had around one-third of the world's
known reserves.