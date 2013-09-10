Low prices take toll on Cuban nickel revenues

* First-half 2013 revenues 26 percent below expectations
* Two processing plants have 61,700 tonne plan
* Nickel a key Cuban export
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, Sept 10 Cuban nickel industry revenues
were well below expectations in the first six months of the
year, mainly because of low international prices, official radio
reported this week.
The provincial radio station of Eastern Holguin province,
Radio Angulo, reporting on a visit to Moa municipality by
provincial Communist Party leader Luis Torres Iribar, said the
municipality's exports were short 26 percent, or $90 million,
for the period.
Cuba's only two nickel plants, the Cubaniquel-owned Ernesto
Che Guevara plant and the Pedro Soto Alba, a joint venture
between Canadian mining company Sherritt International
and Cubaniquel, are both located in Moa.
The report said that the Ernesto Che Guevara plant's
earnings were 15 percent below expectations, and the Pedro Soto
Alba plant was down 25 percent, "mainly due to the low price of
the mineral on the world market."
Cuba plans to produce around 62,000 tonnes of unrefined
nickel plus cobalt in 2013, according to local and foreign
company reports.
Sherritt International has said it expects the Pedro Soto
Alba plant to produce 38,000 tonnes, similar to 2012. An Ernesto
Che Guevara manager said earlier this year the plant would
produce 23,700 tonnes.
State monopoly Cubaniquel and Sherritt are also partners in
a Canadian refinery where output from the Pedro Soto Alba plant
is shipped, and after refining the product is marketed by yet
another venture between them.
China and Europe also purchase Cuban nickel products, the
country's most important exports and one of its top foreign
exchange earners after technical services and tourism.
A joint venture ferronickel plant under construction in Moa
with Venezuela was scheduled to open by 2014, but construction
has now been put on hold.
The Caribbean island is one of the world's largest nickel
producers and supplies 10 percent of the world's cobalt,
according to the Basic Industry Ministry.
Nickel is essential in the production of stainless steel and
other corrosion-resistant alloys. Cobalt is critical in
production of super alloys used for such products as aircraft
engines.
Ferronickel is an iron-nickel combination mostly used in
steel making.
Cuban nickel is considered to be Class II with an average 90
percent nickel content.
Cuba's National Minerals Resource Center reported that
eastern Holguin province had around one-third of the world's
known reserves.