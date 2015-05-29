Julius Baer physical metals funds set to open for retail investors

| LONDON
LONDON May 29 The only industrial metals funds
backed by physical material will be allowed to accept retail
investors starting next week, which the managers hope will boost
interest after a slow take up.
Funds backed by physical metal have been a hit in gold and
other precious metals, but have failed to take off in base
metals such as copper and aluminium.
Some institutions that considered investing in the Julius
Baer (JB) Industrial Metals Funds faced difficulties because
their customers included retail investors, an executive said.
"We got headwinds from the regulatory side of our key
investors," said Stephan Mueller, head of product management and
development at Swiss-based GAM, manager of private bank
Julius Baer's funds.
Total assets under management of the JB funds in aluminium,
copper, nickel and zinc are modest. They collectively totalled
$11.8 million this week, down from $16.7 million in March 2014.
When the funds were launched in October 2013 the Swiss
regulator approved them for only "qualified investors", which
include banks, insurance companies and wealthy individuals.
That was because the funds were breaking ground by backing
them with physical metal, but now that the scheme has
successfully run over 18 months, the regulator has lifted those
restrictions effective from June 1.
The JB funds are the only physically-backed industrial
metals funds after ETF Securities closed down theirs in June
last year.
Other institutions, such as the world's largest money
manager, BlackRock, and Wall Street bank JPMorgan Chase
have sought to create physical exchange traded metals
funds, but never managed to launch them.
ETF Securities still has ETFs that track the price of
industrial metals, but they do not have physical metal backing
them. The ETF Securities copper fund has assets of
$148.6 million and aluminium, $122.5 million.
The JB funds hope to tap institutions that have existing
allocations in commodities, seeking to attract interest with the
low-cost structure of the funds.
GAM slashed costs of their funds by storing the metal in
under-used warehouses owned by commodity trader Trafigura, often
paying less than half the standard rent levels. This allows
their funds to outperform competitors, Mueller said.
"Even the pension funds, they have to deal with the
question: 'How do we replicate our commodity exposure in a smart
way without being exposed to negative roll yields?'"
By investing in commodity indexes, when futures markets are
in contango - with forward prices higher than nearby ones -
investors lose money rolling their positions forward.
Positions do not have to be rolled forward in funds holding
physical metal.
GAM, which used to be owned by Julius Baer, has assets of
123 billion Swiss francs.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Susan Thomas)