UPDATE 1-LME tin up over 3 pct; Indonesia tin export ban boosts

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 Three-month tin futures on the
London Metal Exchange rallied more than 3 percent on
Tuesday, on hopes of more bailout measures by euro zone
officials and after Indonesian smelters rolled out a full export
ban on tin ingots.
Prices were at 20,950 a tonne by 0320 GMT, up 3.08 percent.
Tin prices rebounded, along with other base metals, after
sentiment improved on hopes that Europe was putting a plan
together to shore up its banks.
Market players said that the banning of tin exports by
smelters in Indonesia's main tin-producing region of Bangka
island added a boost to the metal's rally on Tuesday.
The full export ban on tin ingot will come into effect from
Oct. 1 until global prices recover, an industry group said.
The Indonesian Tin Industry Association said exports would
resume only if tin prices rise above $25,000, while
state-owned tin firm Timah said the ban would be
lifted if prices reached between $23,000 and $24,000 per tonne.
PT Timah share prices jumped more than 7 percent on Tuesday.
One trader said that LME tin premiums in Singapore have
risen from $50 about 10 days ago to the current $650-700, due to
tightening supplies.
"Now, you can't get the usual tin brands here like MSC
(Malaysia Smelting Corp) or Phuket. All you get is Chinese tin,
which comes with the high premium," he said.
China imposes a 10 percent duty on its tin exports, which
contributes to its high premium outside of the country.
Traders reported higher tin premiums in Europe last week as
declining inventories in LME warehouses and strong Chinese
demand caused tightness in the market, with more gains eyed on
expectations of further robust demand from China.
