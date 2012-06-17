HKEx to examine LME warehousing rules -FT

LONDON, June 17 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Ltd (HKEx), the prospective buyer of the London Metal
Exchange (LME), said it will look at the lucrative metal
warehousing business that has attracted investments from Goldman
Sachs and Glencore, the Financial Times reported
on Sunday.
LME regulations allow companies operating warehouses in the
global network registered by the exchange to release only a
fraction of their inventories each day - much less than is
regularly taken in for storage.
Clients of the exchange - the world's biggest marketplace
for industrial metals - wait in queues to collect the metal, all
the while paying rent to warehouses. The warehouse operators
blame logistical bottlenecks for delays but critics say it is a
tactic to increase rental income.
HKEx, which on Friday agreed to buy the 135-year-old metals
marketplace for 1.4 billion pounds ($2.19 billion) subject to
shareholder approval, said it planned to change the rules
governing the LME's warehouse network in an attempt to shorten
the wait to take delivery of metal, the FT reported.
Charles Li, chief executive of HKEx, was quoted as saying
that warehousing was a "very challenging issue."
"It is no longer just a simple logistic challenge issue
There are behaviour issues. We need to look at the rules, what
behaviour they encourage and what behaviour they discourage," Li
was quoted as saying.
But in a later statement clarifying his views, he added:
"Our position is no different from the current LME position."
HKEx's bid must still pass a vote of the LME's shareholders,
of which the largest are JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.
Martin Abbott, chief executive of the LME, has in the past
attributed the problem to logistical challenges in removing
metal from warehouses and low interest rates that make it easy
to finance inventories.
The LME said, "We are constantly monitoring the way that LME
warehousing functions and will take action when appropriate."