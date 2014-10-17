RPT-LME takes battle to Washington after London warehouses win

(Repeats for wider distribution, no changes to text)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Oct 17 Fresh from a court win in
Britain, the London Metal Exchange now faces one of its biggest
hurdles yet in its years-long crisis over its warehousing policy
that consumers say has inflated prices: convincing U.S.
lawmakers its reforms are enough.
When Britain's Court of Appeal handed a victory to the LME
last week, knocking out a challenge to the reforms by Russian
aluminum giant Rusal last week, the LME's head of
business development, Matt Chamberlain, was in Washington, a
source familiar with the matter said.
Chamberlain was there to plead the exchange's case with
lawmakers who have been pushing for even greater change to the
LME's warehouse policy.
Senator Sherrod Brown was among the people the LME visited,
a spokeswoman for the Senator said. The Ohio Democrat has been a
fierce critic of the LME, urging U.S. regulators to crack down
on the 137-year old exchange, and threatening to write rules
that would compel regulators to intensify oversight of the
exchange on U.S. turf.
Brewers like MillerCoors, which uses aluminum for beer cans,
have complained that the LME hasn't done enough over the past
four years to tackle excessive stockpiling by warehouses owned
by Wall Street banks. They say this has driven up prices.
Now, sources say Brown is pushing for the world's oldest and
biggest metals market and its warehousing network to take its
most drastic step yet: cap rent that warehouse operators can
charge on metal stored in their sheds, discouraging stockpiling
by putting a limit on the money to be made from storing.
The lawsuit had forced the LME to halt its reforms, but last
week's Court of Appeal decision means it can press ahead with
the plan announced last year, telling warehouses they must ship
out at least as much metal as they are taking in.
The so-called load-in/load-out (LILO) rule is only one of
many planned changes to the rulebook of the LME, which is owned
by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, to help cut
down waiting times to 50 days at most.
It also said it will study limiting rents, but experts and
the LME have previously said such a far-reaching measure could
be deemed anti-competitive.
A source close to the LME cautioned such a measure could
present legal difficulties abroad.
"I'd caution that without going into whether a rent cap is
legally defensible, it would take the LME into uncharted
territory," the source said. "For that reason, among others, it
would make the LME vulnerable to challenge from those who may
not find a rent cap an attractive proposition."
Still, the IntercontinentalExchange may have shown
the way last year for the LME, capping rents charged by coffee
and cocoa warehouses in an effort to stop hoarding.
Many metal market participants say the LME may have reached
the limit of what it can do: it is caught between producers such
as Rusal who fear rule changes could lower aluminum prices, and
industrial users who have long complained that prices have been
propped up artificially.
PRESSURE FROM THE HILL
Chamberlain's trip to the U.S. capital illustrates the
pressure on the LME as it tries to fend off criticism over its
handling of the years-long crisis.
"They (the LME) are saying 'we've done everything we can'.
This (trip) was to convince senators and regulators that they've
done a good job," said the source familiar with the situation.
But U.S. politicans, who have led the effort for change, are
still holding out for even tougher oversight.
"It is not an argument (where) the LME does not agree with
U.S. Congress, but (about) what ... can practically be
delivered," said the source close to the LME.
In Britain, the Financial Conduct Authority, which regulates
the LME, has said it will keep a close watch on commodities
warehousing to ensure reforms are carried out effectively, but
there has been no suggestion of legislative changes.
In the United States, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission holds sway over its business, and the 2010 Dodd-Frank
law adopted after the financial crisis requires the agency to
renew the LME's U.S. license.
Conflicts between U.S. regulators and U.S. units of global
firms are not uncommon. And the CFTC is no stranger to
cross-border clashes - after years of talks it is still at odds
with European regulators on how to apply a raft of new rules on
derivatives.
"The markets don't know the same borders, while regulation
... almost by its very nature, is done locally," said Dan
Waldman, a partner at law firm Arnold & Porter, and a former
general counsel at the CFTC.
Congress is in the process of reauthorizing the CFTC's
mandate and could in principle order the agency to clamp down on
the LME by law. Yet while negotiations between the exchange and
lawmakers continue behind closed doors, both sides may be closer
than they appear in public.
"(The LME has) got to accept that (it's) going to get flak
in public," the source close to the LME said. "The real view
will be made (known) in private."
