LMEWEEK-UK offers Chile's Codelco $1 bln investment deal in mining

LONDON Oct 22 Britain offered up to $1 billion
in loans and guarantees on Wednesday to support UK business
deals with the world's biggest copper producer, Chile's
state-owned Codelco.
The agreement is aimed at stimulating deals between UK
companies and Codelco including building infrastructure such as
railways, selling mining equipment or making financial
investments.
"It strikes me that Chile is a natural partner for us in the
UK," said David Godfrey, chief executive of the British
government's UK Export Finance department.
He presented a letter outlining the $1 billion potential
line of credit to Aurora Williams, Chile's minister of mines, at
a presentation in London during London Metal Exchange Week, the
biggest global gathering of the industrial metals sector.
"I would invite you to look at Chile, and the mining
industry," Williams said.
In addition to guaranteeing bank credits for UK firms
involved in export deals, UK Export Finance has recently been
allowed by the chancellor to make direct loans itself, Godfrey
said.
"The investment programme is a big challenge," Ivan
Arriagada, chief financial officer of Codelco, told the
presentation.
Codelco needs to invest roughly $30 billion to upgrade its
mines and counter falling production in the next few years. Its
chairman told Reuters on Monday the firm would announce the
results of a projects review in coming months.
Under the growth programme, Codelco should boost production
to some 2.5 million tonnes per year in 10 years time and then
settle at 2.2-2.3 million for another two decades or more. This
compares with production currently of about 1.7-1.8 million
tonnes a year.
The $1 billion credit line marks one of the first
initiatives in mining by UK Export Finance, which has mainly
focused in the past on oil and gas, aerospace and defence
sectors, an official said.
The $1 billion deal is part of a new British government
initiative, the High Value Opportunities Programme, which is
aimed at boosting UK exports, said Darryn Quayle, mining
business specialist from the British government's UK Trade &
Investment department.
