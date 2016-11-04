LMEWEEK-Tech firm to challenge LME's new electronic warehousing system

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 4 Financial technology firm essDOCS
has launched an electronic system for tracking material stored
in warehouses similar to one being tested by the London Metal
Exchange, aiming to build take up by users of its other
products, its chief executive said.
The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
, announced this week it will launch a one-year pilot
scheme using its electronic system, LMEshield, to track material
stored in China outside its warehouse network.
LMEshield provides electronic receipts as proof of ownership
for stored material. It was developed in response to requests
from the metal industry and banks which finance metal after the
storage scandal at China's Qingdao port more than two years ago.
In recent years privately-owned Malta headquartered essDOCS
has become a leading global provider of electronic documentation
for shipping and trade finance markets.
CEO Alexander Goulandris said it was moving into electronic
documentation for warehouses and "can compete with LMEshield".
"There is nothing stopping someone who has cargo stored in
an LME warehouse asking the warehouse to issue a hold
certificate on our platform. In some ways, we are a challenger,"
he told Reuters.
Impala Terminals, the logistics and warehouse unit of Swiss
commodities trader Trafigura, said in June it had used essDOCS
electronic warehouse documentation at its metals terminal in
Huelva in Spain. It declined further comment when contacted.
An industry source familiar with the matter said
Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto's mine in
Mongolia had done a couple of transactions using essDOCS for
copper deliveries with a customer.
Goulandris said essDOCS aimed to build more scale via its
one-stop-shop approach.
"The complexity of multiple logins and using different
platforms eradicates the benefit of digital solutions," he said.
LMEshield could offer a back-door route into mainland China
where the LME is currently not permitted to register warehouses.
Goulandris said essDOCS was providing electronic hold
certificates outside of the LME as well as its own non-LME
electronic warehouse warrants.
"If you have a warehouse keeper who ... does not put the
controls around how they manage documentation, adding LMEshield
to that is not going to solve your problem," Goulandris said.
"You can, with the right number of people, create fake
electronic warrants. For an electronic hold certificate or an
electronic warehouse certificate to significantly reduce risk,
you need the control mechanism and the comfort with the
warehouse keeper and their processes."
Goulandris said they were looking to provide warehousing
warrants for plants in Peru and Mexico, declining further
details at this stage.
"Outside of LME, there are some major warehouse keepers
issuing non-LME documentation and we are advanced talks with
them," he added.
essDOCS' other products have gained traction since 2010,
including among 32 banking groups and commodities such as
Cargill and Louis Dreyfus.
Westpac Banking Corp, one of Australia's four major
banks, said it was using essDOCS for electronic trade finance
documentation, declining to comment on potential warehousing
products.
