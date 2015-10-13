版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 13日 星期二 15:54 BJT

CME to launch physically delivered lead contract Nov 23

LONDON Oct 13 CME Group will launch of a new physically delivered lead futures contract for delivery in the United States and Europe beginning November 23, the company announced on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐