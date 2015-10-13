版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 13日 星期二 18:29 BJT

UPDATE 1-CME to launch physically delivered lead contract Nov 23

(Adds quote, background)

LONDON Oct 13 CME Group will launch a new physically delivered lead futures contract, priced in dollars for delivery in the United States and Europe, beginning November 23, the company announced on Tuesday.

CME announced plans in May to launch a zinc futures contract, stepping up a global battle for metals market share with the London Metal Exchange amid expanding Asian markets.

Michael Camacho, head of global commodities at JPMorgan, said: "The addition of lead futures to CME Group's expanding base metals portfolio will provide our industrial metals clients with capital efficiencies at a time when they are looking to mitigate risk in uncertain markets."

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely and Adrian Croft)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐