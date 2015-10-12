LMEWEEK-European rolled aluminium product demand seen up in 2016-Novelis

* Demand for beverage cans remains strong
* High demand for rolled aluminium from car sector
* Sluggish Chinese economy could cut overall demand
HAMBURG, Oct 12 U.S.-based Novelis
expects a 3 percent rise in rolled aluminium product demand in
Europe in 2016, despite the knock-on impact of sluggish growth
in China, its European head said.
This would be down slightly from the 4 percent increase in
aluminium product growth expected in 2015, Erwin Mayr, Europe
president for the rolled aluminium products group, told Reuters
in an interview for LME Week at the London Metal Exchange.
"I expect the positive trend to continue in 2016, although
the slowdown in China could reduce Chinese demand for imported
European products containing aluminium," he said.
Aluminium drink cans and the automobile sector are expected
to remain the main growth drivers in Europe in 2016 after strong
performances in 2015, he said.
"We are seeing especially strong demand for drink cans in
Germany where some of the largest discount supermarkets have
returned metal drinks cans to their shelves," he said.
Retailers Aldi and Lidl extensively returned beer and other
drink cans to their supermarkets this year after previously
avoiding them because of a German deposit scheme on empty cans.
The deposit scheme was introduced in 2003 and the two
discount chains then removed beer cans from their product range
because of the extra costs associated with the programme. But
the greater popularity of canned over bottled beer created a
change of thinking among the retailers.
"Energy drinks in cans have also been booming this year in
Europe and worldwide," Mayr said.
Major soccer events generate more European beer sales and
the European football championships in France in 2016 could have
a positive impact on aluminium demand for cans, he said.
Good demand is also seen coming from the automobile sector
despite the crisis at Volkswagen.
If consumers turn away from Volkswagen they would buy cars
from another manufacturer, not stop buying vehicles, he said.
"Because of the crisis, more may have to be done to reduce
emissions including lighter construction so the crisis could
even in the medium/long term be positive for aluminium demand."
Novelis produces about 1 million tonnes of rolled aluminium
products in Europe annually with production and recycling
operations in Germany, Italy, Britain, France and Switzerland.
"We will work at full capacity this year," he said.
Scrap availability remains good despite the low aluminium
price, with collection systems for garbage recycling in Europe
helping to generate higher scrap supplies.
In October 2014, Novelis inaugurated a $258 million
aluminium recycling plant in Nachterstedt in Germany to produce
400,000 tonnes of aluminium annually using scrap.
A line at Nachterstedt to produce 120,000 tonnes of rolled
aluminium for automobiles is set to be officially opened in
November with Jaguar Land Rover and BMW as launch
customers.
Novelis is a unit of Indian group Hindalco Industries
, part of India's Aditya Birla Group.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Dale Hudson)