LME WEEK-Europe's aluminium rolled product demand robust-Novelis

* Novelis European head sees good demand in key markets
* Says sustainability driving aluminium market
* For more on LME Week, click on
By Michael Hogan
HAMBURG, Nov 1 European demand for rolled
aluminium products remains firm despite the region's sluggish
economic growth, the European head of U.S.-based Novelis
, the world's largest rolled aluminium product
producer, told Reuters.
"For Europe, we're seeing good demand in our key markets of
can and automotive," Emilio Braghi, Novelis' senior vice
president and Europe president, said in an interview for LME
week, a gathering of the world metal industry in London.
"This growth is driven by favourable material substitution
trends and continued automotive and packaging mix shift towards
aluminium," Braghi said.
"Sustainability is driving increased demand for aluminium as
our customers are working to reduce the weight, improve the
recyclability and increase the recycled content of their
products."
Novelis, a unit of India's Hindalco Industries,
produced more than 3.1 million tonnes of flat rolled products
worldwide in its fiscal year through March 2016, up 2 percent on
the year, serving major markets including automotive, cans,
architecture/buildings and consumer goods.
In Europe it has production and recycling operations in
Germany, Italy, Britain, France and Switzerland.
This year the company also substantially expanded its U.S.
automotive capacity by commissioning another automotive product
rolling line at its plant in Oswego, New York.
"While (beverage) cans remains a core product in our
portfolio, automotive is our growth engine," Braghi said.
"We are in ongoing discussions with multiple OEMs (original
equipment manufacturers) about their plans for future aluminium
use in their vehicles.
"Globally, we anticipate double-digit growth in the use of
automotive aluminium by the end of the decade, and we are
optimising recent infrastructure investments to meet demand in
Europe, North America and Asia," he said.
In 2014, Novelis opened an aluminium recycling plant in
Nachterstedt in east Germany to produce 400,000 tonnes of
aluminium annually using scrap.
"Ramping up of the Nachterstedt recycling centre is on
plan," Braghi said.
Novelis raised its recycled aluminium content in product
production from 33 percent in 2011 to 53 percent in fiscal year
2016, he said.
With aluminium prices still generally below first-half 2015
levels, some scrap merchants find it not worthwhile to collect
old metal.
"At Novelis, we have not experienced a shortage of scrap
availability," he said.
This was partly due to wide supply diversification and
closed-loop recycling agreements, under which Novelis takes
aluminium scrap produced by its customers in their manufacturing
operations.
(Editing by David Holmes)