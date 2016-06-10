Warehouse firm Pacorini Metals changes name to Access World

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
LONDON, June 10 Pacorini Metals, owned by Anglo-Swiss mining firm Glencore, is changing its name to Access World as of July 1, 2016, the warehousing firm said in a release on Friday.
"Increasingly we provide logistics services and warehousing for a growing range of products including soft commodities, lumber, paper and pulp, project cargo, ferroalloys and concentrates," Pacorini Metals said. "We have taken the name from our African business."
A U.S. judge said on Monday that Pacorini Metals USA Inc and Glencore Ltd must face a private antitrust lawsuit accusing them of trying to monopolise the market for special high grade zinc, driving up its price. Both are units of Anglo-Swiss mining company Glencore Plc. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.