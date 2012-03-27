UPDATE 1-New York Natixis metals traders exit for EDF&Man

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, March 27 Two senior metals traders have quit Natixis's New York operations to move to agricultural trader ED&F Man, the latest sign of how the European debt crisis is reordering the commodity trading industry.

"Udo Klein and Aaron Begner have joined ED&F Man in New York to work on the metals desk, to complement our operations in London," London-based head of metals Stuart Neville told Reuters by phone. Klein joined ED&F Man in the past two weeks, while Begner had joined on Monday, two sources said.

Their departure comes at an uncertain time for the French investment bank as it scales back its capital-intensive commodities trade finance business and considers selling the Natixis Commodities Markets (NCM) unit. [ID: nL5E8DN5XX]

Meanwhile ED&F Man, a relative newcomer to the London Metals Exchange (LME) ring whose roots go back to sugar and coffee brokerage in the 18th century, is pressing ahead after buying its LME seat in 2007, looking to fill the gap left by the retreat by French banks from the commodities markets.

"The sovereign debt crisis forced (French banks) to remodel. This has opened up opportunities at houses that focus on the brokerage model," said a source familiar with the situation.

Natixis is not the only French bank to adjust its business model - in the last six months, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale have all taken measures to cut their exposure to dollar financing, reduce debt and boost their capital ratios amid concerns about the euro-zone debt crisis.

The exit of the traders leaves Keith Murphy, who has a background in energy trading and joined as head of the French bank's New York-based LME business two years ago, and Anthony Kelly, who joined from Triland last summer, at the bank's New York office.