UPDATE 1-New York Natixis metals traders exit for EDF&Man

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, March 27 Two senior metals
traders have quit Natixis's New York operations to
move to agricultural trader ED&F Man, the latest sign of how the
European debt crisis is reordering the commodity trading
industry.
"Udo Klein and Aaron Begner have joined ED&F Man in New York
to work on the metals desk, to complement our operations in
London," London-based head of metals Stuart Neville told Reuters
by phone. Klein joined ED&F Man in the past two weeks, while
Begner had joined on Monday, two sources said.
Their departure comes at an uncertain time for the French
investment bank as it scales back its capital-intensive
commodities trade finance business and considers selling the
Natixis Commodities Markets (NCM) unit. [ID: nL5E8DN5XX]
Meanwhile ED&F Man, a relative newcomer to the London Metals
Exchange (LME) ring whose roots go back to sugar and coffee
brokerage in the 18th century, is pressing ahead after buying
its LME seat in 2007, looking to fill the gap left by the
retreat by French banks from the commodities markets.
"The sovereign debt crisis forced (French banks) to remodel.
This has opened up opportunities at houses that focus on the
brokerage model," said a source familiar with the situation.
Natixis is not the only French bank to adjust its business
model - in the last six months, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and
Societe Generale have all taken measures to cut their
exposure to dollar financing, reduce debt and boost their
capital ratios amid concerns about the euro-zone debt crisis.
The exit of the traders leaves Keith Murphy, who has a
background in energy trading and joined as head of the French
bank's New York-based LME business two years ago, and Anthony
Kelly, who joined from Triland last summer, at the bank's New
York office.