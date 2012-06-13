Red Kite nabs ex-JP Morgan metals analyst

BRIEF-Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Q4 earnings per share $2.01
* Nationstar reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
LONDON, June 13 London-based metals hedge fund and physical trader Red Kite has hired Michael Jansen, who went on gardening leave from JP Morgan this week, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Jansen, who was also head of JP Morgan commodity research for Europe, Middle East and Africa, had been with JP Morgan for almost six years. He was previously a commodities analyst at National Australia Bank.
Jansen and Red Kite declined to comment.
* Nationstar reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
LONDON, Feb 22 Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe warned on Wednesday that requiring financial instruments to be cleared in a country that uses the currency in which they are denominated would bump up costs and splinter markets.
* Reports sales and earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2016