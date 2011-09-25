Shougang Peru strike ends after one month

BRIEF-Hain Celestial files for non timely 10-Q
* Hain Celestial Group Inc files for non timely 10-Q - SEC filing
LIMA Sep 25 Workers at Shougang Hierro Peru, the only producer of iron ore in the country, have ended a month-long strike over better better wages, a labor leader told Reuters on Sunday.
The stoppage at Shougang Hierro Peru (SHP.LM), a unit of the Chinese group Shougang, had led the company to declare force majeure, freeing them from meeting contractual obligations on shipments of metal.
"We have suspended the strike," said union leader Julio Ortiz.
Work resumed on Saturday and are still trying to persuade the company for better wages.
Shougang Hierro Peru, which operates a mine in the southern region of Ica, last year produced 6.04 million tonnes of iron and a sharp increase in profits in the first half of the year.
Peru is a major global metals producer.
(Reporting by Patricia Velez)
* Hain Celestial Group Inc files for non timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Raging Capital Management LLC reports 15.9 percent stake in Rentech Inc as of Feb 1 2017 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Buoyant oil prices since Donald Trump's election have provided no lasting halo effect for energy stocks as the sector's profit rebound has lacked vigor, but that could change in the week ahead with a fresh crop of quarterly scorecards.