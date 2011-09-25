Shougang Peru strike ends after one month

LIMA Sep 25 Workers at Shougang Hierro Peru, the only producer of iron ore in the country, have ended a month-long strike over better better wages, a labor leader told Reuters on Sunday.

The stoppage at Shougang Hierro Peru (SHP.LM), a unit of the Chinese group Shougang, had led the company to declare force majeure, freeing them from meeting contractual obligations on shipments of metal.

"We have suspended the strike," said union leader Julio Ortiz.

Work resumed on Saturday and are still trying to persuade the company for better wages.

Shougang Hierro Peru, which operates a mine in the southern region of Ica, last year produced 6.04 million tonnes of iron and a sharp increase in profits in the first half of the year.

Peru is a major global metals producer.

(Reporting by Patricia Velez)