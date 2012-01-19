Europe aluminium premiums to rise as smelters shut shop

* Alcoa to shut plant in Italy, slash output in Spain
* Financing deals more profitable, tie up stock
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Jan 19 Premiums for physical
aluminium in Europe are set to rise further over the next few
months as the impact of recent smelter shutdowns is felt in the
market, raising costs for automakers and packaging companies.
The closures will add to increasing pressure on premiums
from financing deals, in which traders buy physical metal and
simultaneously sell it forward at a profit, while striking a
warehouse deal to store it cheaply in the interim.
The deals, which have tied up most of the record 5 million
tonnes of London Metal Exchange stocks, have recently become
more profitable as the difference between nearby and forward
prices has widened.
"I think premiums are up because of the spreads and because
of the cutbacks that have been announced in the UK, Spain and
Italy. Over the next few months I see them gaining a bit more
ground," said a UK-based physical metals trader.
"People who have stock can roll their positions forward at a
profit. In lots of circumstances they also make money by holding
material because of rent deals. Everyday they don't sell, they
make money, so to sell they want a higher premium."
Premiums, the price paid over and above the LME cash price
to secure delivery of physical metal, for western duty-paid
aluminium on the spot market in Rotterdam are currently at
around $165-$190 a tonne, up from $145-180 late last year.
Western duty-unpaid premiums are at around $115-$125 a tonne
from $110-$115 late last year.
Top U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa said earlier this
month it would slash output at two Spanish smelters and shut its
Portovesme smelter in Italy, putting about 1,500 people out of
work.
Norwegian producer Norsk Hydro has meanwhile said
it plans to idle a third of its output at a plant in Australia.
The moves have helped benchmark LME aluminium
prices gain some 10 percent this year.
"If the economic situation in Europe doesn't worsen, then
that will support premiums because we have less supply at
present," said another physical aluminium trader based in
Norway.
European metals demand was hit hard last year by the euro
zone debt crisis, although fears have subsided somewhat this
year.