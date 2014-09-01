U.S. case dismissal won't dim regulatory glare for base metals sector

* Legal, regulatory spotlight on metals to remain
* U.S. politicians keep up pressure for more probes
* Backlogs at metals warehouses up to 2 years
By Melanie Burton and Eric Onstad
SYDNEY/LONDON, Sept 1 Industrial metals will
stay in sharp regulatory focus, even though a U.S. judge
dismissed a high-profile case claiming that Wall Street banks
and commodity merchants artificially inflated aluminium prices
by restricting supply.
Users of the metal who launched the case are facing
continued headaches about supplies as the warehouse backlogs
they complained about are still largely in place, while sky-high
surcharges remain for those wanting material immediately.
The dismissal on Friday of an antitrust case was welcomed by
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Glencore Plc and other
parties to the suit, but it is not expected to mark an end to
the legal and regulatory spotlight on industrial metals trading
and storage.
"They may come up against more regulatory scrutiny," Societe
Generale metals analyst Robin Bhar said.
"That's why the banks have put their physical assets up for
sale, because they don't want that scrutiny that the Fed, the
Senate, the EU and the UK seems to be throwing on aluminium in
particular but other metals as well."
In May, Goldman Sachs launched a formal process to sell its
Metro metals warehousing business and in March JPMorgan
sold its physical commodities unit to Mercuria for $3.5 billion.
A key U.S. politician said last month that he would press on
with a campaign to pressure the Federal Reserve to take Wall
Street traders to task for gaming commodity markets.
Other U.S. legislators want regulator the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission to carry out a review of metals warehousing
while a UK court case regarding the issue has not been resolved
The case thrown out last week was the highest profile legal
action to rock the base metals market and the London Metal
Exchange (LME) in almost two decades.
More than two dozen small aluminium fabricators alleged the
defendants had colluded since May 2009 by hoarding metal in
warehouses, driving up prices of industrial products from soft
drink cans to airplanes.
But a judge in a Manhattan court ruled there was no
indication the defendants intended to manipulate prices, though
it was clear their actions affected the aluminium marketplace.
RECORD PREMIUMS
Analysts said the ruling would also do little to deter the
record rise of premiums, a surcharge that consumers pay on top
of futures prices to obtain metal.
"It's going to be high or higher premiums for the
foreseeable future - not great news for consumers," said
commodity analyst Daniel Hynes of ANZ Bank in Sydney.
Rusal, the world's biggest aluminium producer, kicked off
talks with Japanese buyers at a record high premium of $460 per
tonne for October-December shipments of the metal, according to
three sources.
Relief for consumers could still come with a new LME
regulation that is designed to unclog warehouse queues but that
is also stuck in a quagmire of legal action with movement
unlikely before October.
Even if the LME imposes new rules, designed to force
warehouses to deliver out at least as much metal as they take
in, backlogs will only come down gradually, analysts say.
The queue to access metal at LME approved warehouses in the
Dutch port of Vlissingen was over two years or 743 calendar
days, according to the latest LME data.
Meanwhile, the LME market is showing ever more severe signs
of stress due to a lack of available spot supply.
Cash aluminium prices last week traded at a premium to the
benchmark three month contract for the first time since December
2012. CMAL0-3
This comes even though some five million tonnes of metal are
locked up in LME warehouses, mostly in the U.S. automotive hub
of Detroit and in Vlissingen.
Another five or so million is thought to be held off
exchange, nearly one quarter of a year's supply.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton and Eric Onstad; Editing by
Veronica Brown and David Evans)