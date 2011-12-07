Mineral, metal scarcity seen worsening -PwC survey

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 7 Scarcity of metals and
minerals will become more severe in the next five years, with
the automotive, chemicals and energy industries likely to be hit
hardest, according to a global survey of company executives by
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
The survey of 69 executives across seven sectors, published
on Wednesday, found that European companies were most concerned
about a shortage, with 71 percent of respondents seeing scarcity
as a risk, compared with 53 percent in Asia Pacific and 50
percent in the Americas.
"Put simply, many businesses now recognise that we are
living beyond the planet's means," said Malcolm Preston, PwC's
global sustainability leader, in a statement.
Companies pinpointed growing demand for materials and
political issues, such as China's export restrictions on rare
earth metals, as the main drivers of scarcity.
Those in the renewable energy, automotive, energy and
utilities sectors said they currently faced supply instability,
while those in the aviation, high-tech and infrastructure
sectors expected increasing disruption of supply by 2016.
The report suggested that some industries might use scarcity
to their competitive advantage. Some 43 percent of respondents
said scarcity offered an opportunity at present, while 59
percent said opportunities would increase in the next five
years, with the automotive sector most positive.
"New business models will be fundamental to the ability to
respond appropriately to the risks and opportunities posed by
the scarcity of minerals and metals," PwC's Preston said.
Despite abundant material reserves in Asia, particularly in
China, which produces about 97 percent of the world's rare earth
metals, Asian firms still expect substantial problems as
explosive growth in emerging markets puts pressure on supplies.
PwC listed 14 materials as "critical", including tantalum,
which is used in computers and mobile telephones; fluorspar,
found in cement, glass and iron; and lithium, used in wind
turbines and batteries for hybrid cars.
Eighty-three percent of surveyed firms said their suppliers
considered metal scarcity to be an important issue, but only 61
percent said they thought their customers were concerned about
it.
In Europe, 96 percent of executives said their governments
were aware of the problem, compared with 58 percent in Asia and
54 percent in the Americas.
Almost half of companies rated their preparedness for
scarcity as 'high' to 'very high'. The renewable energy sector
had the highest percentage at 67 percent who were highly
confident about their plans to combat a supply shortage, while
just 33 percent of companies in the chemical and high-tech
sectors rated their preparedness as "high" to "very high".