Thomson Reuters acquires analyst firm GFMS

LONDON Aug 5 News and information company
Thomson Reuters Corp. said on Friday it has bought
privately held UK-based metals analysis firm GFMS, to expand its
precious and base metal service.
No financial details of the deal were available.
GFMS, formerly known as Gold Fields Mineral Services, will
enable Thomson Reuters to offer clients analysis of metals
markets alongside its news and prices.
"This combination delivers all the critical information and
tools that customers need to optimize their business, investment
and trading strategies in the metals marketplace," Thomson
Reuters said in a release.
Philip Klapwijk, chairman of GFMS, and Paul Walker, chief
executive of GFMS, will remain with the business and take up new
roles as global head of metals analytics and global head of
precious metals respectively.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Alison Birrane)