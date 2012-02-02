Goldman metals traders to join Mercuria-sources

LONDON Feb 2 Two base metals traders who quit U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs will join Mercuria, one of the world's top five energy traders, two industry sources said on Thursday.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Ben Green and Liam Brown had left Goldman, but gave no reasons.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Mercuria has a turnover of around $75 billion, moving almost 120 million tonnes of oil, coal and gas a year.

A Mercuria spokesman said the trading house did not comment on personnel matters related to other companies.

Goldman Sachs, the second-biggest shareholder in the London Metal Exchange, has been trying to beef up its physical metals trading operations since it bought U.S.-focused warehousing company Metro in February 2010.

The bank declined to comment, and the traders, who were based in London, could not immediately be contacted.