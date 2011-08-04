Traders complain of delay at Malaysia LME warehouses

* Logjams at Glencore, Metro warehouses-traders

* Zinc cancelled warrant at more than 31 percent

LONDON Aug 4 Traders have complained of fresh cases of lengthy and costly delays to withdraw their holdings of key industrial metals from warehouses approved by the London Metal Exchange (LME)-- this time in the Malaysian port of Johor.

They said this week they may have to wait up to two months.

Logjams in Detroit, in the United States, have caused queues that can stretch out into next year for metals to be delivered out of LME-approved warehouses, with consumers having to pay the warehousers rent up front while they wait.

This has aroused criticism that the LME, the world's largest marketplace for industrial metals such as copper, aluminium, zinc and nickel, has not done enough to ensure timely delivery.

"There are now serious delays in taking material out of LME warehouses in Johor, for the same reason as Detroit," said a metals trader.

Cancelled warrants -- metal earmarked for delivery-- <0#LMESTX-LOC> at Johor warehouses totalled 51,575 tonnes for aluminium or more than 18 percent of the total stock there, and 26,750 tonnes for zinc, or more than 31 percent of the stock.

"There is a lot of aluminium and zinc being cancelled (in Johor)," the traders said.

Traders said Swiss-based trading house Glencore had advised them there will be a delay in getting material delivered from its warehouses in Johor.

"They said it may take nearly two months to get material out of Johor," the trader said.

Glencore declined to comment.

There were also delays at Metro International warehouses in Johor, according to another trader.

"(We are) just trying to ship some material out. In our case the warehouse is Metro. Let us wait and see how long it will take to get the material out."

Metro's owner, investment bank Goldman Sachs , said in an emailed statement: "Metro is following all LME requirements,"

The LME data suggests there is an appetite for metal stored at Johor.

It shows that while no zinc was delivered out on Aug. 3 new cancellations were at 2,750 tonnes <0#MZNSTX-LOC-GRD>.

Warehousing firms in a single location have to deliver a minimum of 1,500 tonnes of metal each day.

Eight companies own LME-approved warehouses in Johor, including Metro International and Glencore, and no figures are available to show what proportion of the metal is stored in which operation.

If most metal was concentrated in the hands of one of the firms in Johor, with cancellations at 78,550 tonnes, it could take up to 52 days for this material to be delivered.

"I would advise my customers to avoid Johor because of congestion," a third trader said.

The LME approves warehouses around the world for potential delivery against LME futures contracts. In times of oversupply, when buyers are scarce, metals can be delivered into these warehouses.

Following protests about loading-out rates, the London Metal Exchange last month raised the minimum daily volume of metal that the larger warehouses it monitors must deliver.

However many market participants say the LME has done too little, too late and the new regulations are not going to solve the problem facing consumers.

The LME has said that as the global economy improves it is quite typical that metals demand increases and that this may incur logistical challenges. (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton and Pratima Desai in London and Niki Koswanage in Kuala Lumpur; editing by Anthony Barker)