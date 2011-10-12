Supply to send nickel lower medium term-Wood Mackenzie

* China key to world nickel demand
* Indonesia unlikely to ban all ore exports from 2014
LONDON Oct 12 The global nickel market will
move into over-supply from 2012/2013, pushing prices for the
metal lower in the medium term as a host of new projects come on
line and build up to capacity, Wood Mackenzie said on Wednesday.
With a total of some 300,000 tonnes a year of capacity
recently started up or planned, a move into a sustained period
of supply surplus has been anticipated for the past three years.
But delays to projects, particularly those using high
pressure acid leach (HPAL) technology, have forced analysts to
defer the predicted timing on several occasions.
"The difference now is that these projects are built and
ready to go...We're looking at over-supply from 2012/2013 and
anticipate downward pressure on prices going forwards," Wood
Mackenzie's Senior Nickel Analyst, Andrew Mitchell said at a
briefing.
China is seen key to global demand for the metal, used
mainly in stainless steel. Consumption there is expected to grow
by 9 percent a year, propping up global growth at a still
healthy 5-6 percent annually.
But with supply the key, Mitchell expected nickel prices by
2015 to fall towards marginal cost production levels of around
$7.50 a lb ($16,500 a tonne.)
The London Metal Exchange (LME) three-months nickel price
was last at $19,122 a tonne. In September, nickel fell
below $17,000, its lowest since December 2009, and down over 40
percent from levels close to $29,500 in February, as demand
worries pummeled industrial metals.
Wood Mackenzie takes a cautious view on new projects,
allowing six to seven years for an HPAL project to reach
capacity and around four years for a ferro-nickel operation.
Bearing this in mind, Mitchell said further project delays
to projects could reduce global supply by up to 25,000 tonnes
next year. Those delays would not last longer than 6-12 months
he added.
The progress of Sherritt International's Ambatovy
nickel-cobalt project in Madagascar will be most keenly watched
as an indication of the future success of HPAL technology, given
the company's expertise in the field.
In June, the Canadian company said it expected a roughly
six-month delay and a 16 percent increase in costs at the
project. It now expects first production in the first quarter of
2012.
CHINA'S NPI
Prices at $7.50 a lb would start to affect some higher cost
producers of nickel in pig iron (NPI) in China, Mitchell said.
"We could see an immediate reaction, acting as a buffer for
the market. They can switch off and come back on quite rapidly,"
he said.
Indonesia's plans to ban ore exports by 2014 could also have
an impact on China's NPI industry, which is heavily reliant on
nickel imports from Indonesia and the Philippines.
Such a move could reduce China's nickel in NPI output by
200,000 tonnes a year, Mitchell estimated.
"I don't think they'll stop all ore exports, there's too
much revenue to lose, but I see some stemming of the flow,"
Mitchell said.
(Reporting by Karen Norton; editing by James Jukwey)