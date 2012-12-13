版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 23:37 BJT

New Issue-Methanex sells $350 mln notes

Dec 13 Methanex Corp on Wednesday sold
$350 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    RBC and J.P. Morgan were the active joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: METHANEX CORP

AMT $350 MLN     COUPON 3.25 PCT     MATURITY 12/15/2019
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 99.098    FIRST PAY 06/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba1      YIELD 3.396 PCT     SETTLEMENT 12/17/2012
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD 230 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐