2013年 1月 30日

MetLife says in talks to buy BBVA's Chilean pension unit

Jan 29 MetLife Inc, the biggest U.S. life insurer, said it was in talks with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) to buy the Spanish bank's Chilean pension fund business.

MetLife said no agreement had been reached to buy AFP Provida SA, the largest private pension fund in Chile.

Bloomberg first reported the talks last month, putting a value of more than $2 billion on the business.

BBVA, Spain's No.2 bank, said last May it might sell its Latin American pension fund businesses as it looks to shed operations outside its main markets to reduce risks and meet tougher capital rules.

MetLife shares closed at $37.72 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

